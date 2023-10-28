Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, reports. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million.

Comstock Stock Performance

NYSE:LODE opened at $0.41 on Friday. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock by 609.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

