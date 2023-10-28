Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Comstock Resources worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 283,310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Comstock Resources by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

