CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. CONMED updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

CONMED Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CONMED by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

