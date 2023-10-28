ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $15.73 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.