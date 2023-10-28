ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CNOBP opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.