ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

COP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $117.80. 5,312,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,830. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

