Contrasting Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Grom Social Enterprises -272.51% -68.89% -55.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.10 -$16.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grom Social Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,539.34%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

Tiga Acquisition beats Grom Social Enterprises on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

