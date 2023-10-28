COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. COPT Defense Properties also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush began coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CDP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.96. 977,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,216. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -219.23%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

