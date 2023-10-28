Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

