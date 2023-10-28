Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.05.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

