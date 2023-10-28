Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 5.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $555.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

