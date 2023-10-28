Coty (NYSE:COTY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Barclays dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.66 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.51.

COTY opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 4,775 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

