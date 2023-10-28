Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

In other Couchbase news, Director Kevin Efrusy sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $13,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,981.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Couchbase news, Director Kevin Efrusy sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $13,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,981.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $11,252,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,370,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,978,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,434,669 shares of company stock valued at $25,431,317 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Couchbase by 20.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth $5,695,000. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 871,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 43,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

