Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 250.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250.86 ($3.07).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

LON:CRST opened at GBX 160.20 ($1.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.59 million, a P/E ratio of 457.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.23. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 276.80 ($3.39).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

