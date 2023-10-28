Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 377.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.05% of Crocs worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,652.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.94 per share, with a total value of $200,188.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,990 shares of company stock worth $598,353. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CROX opened at $85.98 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

