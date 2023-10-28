Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 15th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

CRR.UN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.92. 306,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 596.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.88. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$17.07.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

