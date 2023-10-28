Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.00 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRR.UN shares. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

