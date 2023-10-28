Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s (CRR) Outperfrom Under Weight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRRFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$107.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

