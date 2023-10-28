Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Crown has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crown to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Crown stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Crown by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

