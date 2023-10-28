CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James cut their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $48.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

