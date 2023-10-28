Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Stephens

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

