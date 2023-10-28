Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,465,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI opened at $215.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.42 and a 200-day moving average of $232.85. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

