CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CVB Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

CVBF stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

