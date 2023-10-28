CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 2.4 %

CVS stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.