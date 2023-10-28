Cwm LLC Buys 43,648 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2,528.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $151.76 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.17 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

