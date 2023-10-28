Cwm LLC Buys 4,390 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

