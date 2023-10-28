Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 68.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

