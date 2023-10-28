Cwm LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,666 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 17.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 47,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $24.48 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0306 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

