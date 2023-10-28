Cwm LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.