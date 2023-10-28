Cwm LLC Has $7.37 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,553.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.