Cwm LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY opened at $81.09 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

