Cwm LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,714 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBJP. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 115,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

