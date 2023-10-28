Cwm LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.3 %

MS stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $70.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

