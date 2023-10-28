Cwm LLC Has $9.15 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,382 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

ICLN stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

