Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 4.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.