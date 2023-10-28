Cwm LLC Purchases 29,458 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $147.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

