Cwm LLC Purchases 7,286 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

