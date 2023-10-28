Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 190.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 776,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,543,000 after buying an additional 67,915 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,405,000.

AVDE stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

