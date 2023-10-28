Cwm LLC Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.