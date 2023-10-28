Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $201.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

