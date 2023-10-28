Cwm LLC Sells 32,435 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,435 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $158.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

