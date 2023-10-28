Cwm LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Unilever by 22.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $272,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $8,987,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 30.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

UL opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

