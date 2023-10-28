Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 35000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Cymat Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.65 million during the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 808.32% and a negative net margin of 181.45%.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

