Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NYSE DAR opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

