DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.71.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in DaVita by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in DaVita by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DaVita by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

