Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 2,866 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.04. 1,480,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,139. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.02 and a 200-day moving average of $304.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $6,093,877. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

