Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $41,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

