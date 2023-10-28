Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,752 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $47,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. 8,933,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.