Dearborn Partners LLC Has $38.55 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $38,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,249,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,879,000 after acquiring an additional 326,542 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 152.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 592,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 357,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 936,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,788,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,784. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.83 and its 200 day moving average is $252.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

