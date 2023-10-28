Dearborn Partners LLC Has $39.80 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $39,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,738. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.